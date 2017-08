Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

* Arthur lang appointed as CEO International

* Samba Natarajan, ceo group digital life, will join singtel's management committee

* Tay Soo Meng will relinquish his role as group cto

* Mark Chong appointed group cto

* Mark Chong relinquishes his current role of ceo international from 1 april Source text (j.mp/2fTXD1v) Further company coverage: