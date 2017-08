Nov 24 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd :

* Asx alert-iag announces margin on capital notes-iag.ax

* Iag has allocated $350 million of capital notes under broker firm and institutional offers

* Reinvestment offer is expected to close on 16 december 2016

* "amount was increased from $300 million iag announced at offer launch on 21 november 2016"

* Margin has been set at 4.70% per annum for the capital notes offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: