November 24, 2016 / 8:10 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-PayPoint says first-half profit up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :

* Half year financial report

* Hy net revenue £58.4m versus £59.3m

* Hy adjusted operating profit before impairment ( ) £24.7m versus £21.3m

* Retail services net revenue growth of 14.7% but bill payments growth has moderated

* Adjusted operating profits(2) increased by 15.6% driven by growth from romania and mobile and deferral of costs

* Increase in interim dividend by 5.6% to 15.0p per share

* Expect to rollout paypoint one to achieve around 4,000 sites by end of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

