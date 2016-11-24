BRIEF-Tobii sets price to SEK 52/shr in preferential rights issue

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tobii AB

* Announces terms for rights issue

* Says shareholders in Tobii have preferential right to subscribe for one (1) new share per ten (10) existing shares, i.e. an issue ratio of 1:10

* Says subscription price is SEK 52 per new share

* Says total issue proceeds approximately SEK 458 million before issue costs, assuming that the rights issue is fully subscribed

* Says the rights issue is subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30, 2016

* Says the last day of trading in the Tobii share including the right to participate in the rights issue is November 30, 2016

* Tobii announced Nov. 7 its plans to raise 450 million crowns in a rights issue to invest in technology for virtual reality and smartphones