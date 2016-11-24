FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor says do not expect markets to improve in year ahead
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor says do not expect markets to improve in year ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Fy total revenue £403.1 m versus £403.4m

* Fy adjusted operating profit £101.4 m versus £104.2m

* Performance in line with board's expectations despite continuing tough trading conditions for some businesses

* Total revenues flat on last year, underlying 4 pct down

* Euromoney institutional investor - decrease in statutory profit before tax due to exceptional charge of £37.3m (2015: exceptional gain £33.4m)

* Do not expect markets to improve in year ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

