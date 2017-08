Nov 24 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Q3 net revenue 102.7 million Swedish crowns ($11.05 million) versus 49.9 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 19.2 million crowns versus 8.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit before tax 11.0 million crowns versus 7.2 million crowns year ago

* Says in 2017 will aim to bring Starbreeze to fully regulated main market in Stockholm