FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-Moody's says India's demonetization has mixed impacts on sovereign, banks and corporates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 24, 2016 / 8:15 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Moody's says India's demonetization has mixed impacts on sovereign, banks and corporates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* India's demonetization has mixed impacts on sovereign, banks and corporates

* Government of india's withdrawal of all inr500 and 1,000 notes is affecting all sectors of economy to various extents, with banks being key beneficiary

* Measures in near term will pressure gdp growth and government revenues

* In longer term should boost tax revenues and translate into higher government capital expenditure and faster fiscal consolidation

* Corporates will see economic activity decline, with lower sales volumes and cash flows, those directly exposed to retail sales most affected

* Withdrawal of the inr500 and 1,000 notes will significantly disrupt economic activity, resulting in temporarily weaker consumption and gdp growth

* Households and businesses will experience liquidity shortages as cash is taken out of the system

* Greater formalization of economic and financial activity would ultimately help broaden the tax base

* Greater formalization of economic and financial activity would expand usage of financial system, which would be credit positive

* Expect bank deposits to increase by 1%-2% as a result of the demonetization

* In the nearer term, however, expects asset quality to deteriorate for banks and non-bank finance companies

* Expect in longer term, the reduced reliance on cash in the indian economy will benefit auto abs transactions Source text : bit.ly/2gDnaNx

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.