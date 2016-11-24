FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Luk Fook Holdings flags HY net profit of HK$429 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Luk Fook Holdings flags HY net profit of HK$429 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd :

* HY profit attributable to equity holders amounted to HK$429 million, a decrease of 7.4%

* HY revenue reached HK$5.5 billion, representing a decrease of 21.5%

* Proposed interim and special dividends of HK$0.29 and HK$0.26 per share

* HY overall same store sales growth was down 31.5%

* Sales performance of gem-set jewellery products for H2 is expected to improve as compared with first-half

* Group remains cautious about business growth in short term

* Net shop additions in mainland china will not be less than 50 in current financial year

* Group targets to grow revenue from e-commerce business by 50% in coming year

* In long run, outlook for jewellery industry remains promising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.