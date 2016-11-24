FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 9:46 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Tradehold says revenue for six months to Aug.31 up 71 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd :

* Interim condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements for the six months to Aug. 31 2016

* Six month revenue increased by 71 pct to 20.9 mln stg (2015: 12.2 mln stg)

* Net asset value per share grew 11.7 pct to 92.6 pence (2015: 82.9 pence)

* Six month earnings per share grew 38.1 pct to 5.8 pence (2015: 4.2 pence)

* Outcome of Brexit referendum created immediate turmoil in markets in UK

* Brexit vote did not have a material effect on its operations which continued to trade well even with initial market turmoil

* Expect Tradehold to improve on results achieved in 2016 financial year

* Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

