BRIEF-Fosun Pharma updates on progress of participation in asset restructuring of Jian Feng Chemical

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd

* Announcement On The Progress Of The Participation In The Substantial Asset Restructuring Of Jian Feng Chemical Co., Ltd.

* Parties of agreement on asset acquisition by share issuance entered into supplemental agreement on agreement on asset acquisition by share issuance

* Parties confirmed and agreed that consideration of sale shares shall be RMB6.70 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )