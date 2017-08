Nov 24 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG :

* To supply international customer with HX81 tractor-trailers

* Order encompasses 110 logistic vehicles worth a total of 134 million euros ($141.53 million), earmarked for delivery between January 2018 and February 2019

* Contract includes comprehensive service and logistical support for a period of five years Source text - bit.ly/2giZkCy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)