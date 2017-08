Nov 24 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* SBI waives MDR on Master and Visa debit cards Source text: [In order to facilitate usage of digital channels, SBI has already waived the MDR on the RuPay Debit Cards. With a view to encourage the usage further, Smt Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, State Bank of India, today announced that SBI will waive MDR on Master and Visa Debit Cards also, with immediate effect upto 31st Dec, 2016]