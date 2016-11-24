BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings updates on entry into cooperation framework agreement

Nov 24 (Reuters) - China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd :
* First Cap Gp-voluntary Announcement - Entry Into A Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement
* Tentative total project investment amount of rmb30,000 million
* Co and municipal Government of Deyang City, Sichuan Province, People's Republic of China entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement
* Deyang Municipal Government will develop a new education town, namely International Education New Town Of Western China
* Responsible for assisting Deyang Municipal Government to obtain all financing required for developing education town Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: