9 months ago
BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings updates on entry into cooperation framework agreement
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 24, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings updates on entry into cooperation framework agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd :

* First Cap Gp-voluntary Announcement - Entry Into A Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

* Tentative total project investment amount of rmb30,000 million

* Co and municipal Government of Deyang City, Sichuan Province, People's Republic of China entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement

* Deyang Municipal Government will develop a new education town, namely International Education New Town Of Western China

* Responsible for assisting Deyang Municipal Government to obtain all financing required for developing education town Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

