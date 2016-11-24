FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bidcorp says currency benefit positive following Brexit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2016

BRIEF-Bidcorp says currency benefit positive following Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd :

* Overall trading within Bidcorp for first four months of financial year 2017 has been good

* Conditions within global food service industry remain positive, continued growth opportunities remain in all our trading geographies

* Currency volatility continues to positively impact Bidcorp's rand reported results following UK referendum to leave EU in June 2016

* Following Brexit, potential impacts of sterling's devaluation will be inflation, impact of inflation on our UK businesses is positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

