Nov 24 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says to issue 3.7 million euros ($3.91 million) in new shares to Neol shareholders at 2.42 euros per share

* Sees value of Neol at 25.7 million euros or 26.99 million euros including future synergies after completing the tender and reorganizing its business

Source text: bit.ly/2gpfCL7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)