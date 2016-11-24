FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Genting Bhd posts qtrly net profit 577.2 million rgt
November 24, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Genting Bhd posts qtrly net profit 577.2 million rgt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Genting Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 577.2 million rgt versus 361.1 million rgt last year

* Qtrly revenue 4.68 billion rgt versus 4.65 billion rgt last year

* Genting bhd - contribution from jangi wind farm is expected to be marginal for the remaining period of this year

* GENP group's average achieved palm product selling prices for the full year will likely be higher year-on-year

* "In the UK, the GENM group remains cautious on the volatility implicit in the premium players business"

* With the on-going uncertainty in the gaming industry in Asia, RWS remains cautious of the vip business

* Daily oil production of Genting CDX Singapore Pte Ltd from the Chengdaoxi Block in China is expected to increase in the fourth quarter

* No dividend has been proposed or declared for the current quarter and nine months ended 30 september 2016

* GENP group's overall output for 2016 is unlikely to match the level attained in the previous year Source (bit.ly/2fuBGFl) Further company coverage:

