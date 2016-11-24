BRIEF-Genting Malaysia Bhd says qtrly net profit 555.7 million RGT

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit 555.7 million RGT versus 326.3 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 2.20 billion RGT versus 2.03 billion RGT

* Continues to be cautious on near term outlook of the leisure and hospitality industry, but remains positive on the longer term

* Global economic conditions are expected to remain challenging in Q4 2016 with subdued outlook for the major advanced economies

* "In the UK, the group remains cautious on the volatility implicit in the premium players business"