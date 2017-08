Nov 24 (Reuters) - L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) :

* Q3 net sales 4.66 billion Swedish crowns ($505.01 million) versus 4.81 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 3.24 billion crowns versus 1.27 billion crowns year ago

* NAV after deferred tax at Sept. 30 was 529 crowns per share versus 451 crowns per share at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2275 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)