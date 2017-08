Nov 24 (Reuters) - Graal SA :

* Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments Sp. z o.o. and GRWC Investments Limited acquire 4.7 percent stake in company under tender offer

* Following tender offer Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments Sp. z o.o. and GRWC Investments Limited control 100 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)