BRIEF-Piquadro H1 net profit up at EUR 2.7 mln

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Piquadro SpA :

* Reports H1 total revenue 36.0 million euros ($38.04 million) versus 33.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 sales revenue 34.2 million euros versus 33.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 2.7 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Management expects that in year 2016/2017, group will grow with higher rates compared to those already registered in six months ended Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)