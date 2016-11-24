BRIEF-Moody's: Japan's high level of government debt remains affordable

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Japan's high level of government debt remains affordable

* Moody's on Japan - Notes Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic revitalization strategy, has driven some progress on reflation and fiscal consolidation

* Moody's on Japan - Foremost credit challenge is bolstering debt sustainability while keeping inflation positive and maintaining stable funding rates

* Moody's on Japan - Don't expect government to achieve all objectives set out at start of abenomics program, at least as rapidly as it originally hoped

Source text for Eikon: