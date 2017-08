Nov 24 (Reuters) - Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd :

* HY net profit hk$391.734 million versus hk$372.4 million a year ago

* HY revenue hk$43.2 million versus hk$57.4 million a year ago

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: