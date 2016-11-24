FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ACCC takes proceedings against ANZ and Macquarie Bank for alleged cartel conduct
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 11:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ACCC takes proceedings against ANZ and Macquarie Bank for alleged cartel conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

* taken proceedings on consent basis against Australia And New Zealand Banking Group and Macquarie Bank

* taken proceedings in relation to alleged attempts to engage in cartel conduct

* "anz has admitted to 10 instances of attempted cartel conduct and macquarie to eight"

* "it is for the court to decide whether penalties in these amounts are appropriate "

* "accc and anz have jointly submitted that anz pay a pecuniary penalty in the amount of $9 million"

* "accc & macquarie have jointly submitted that macquarie pay pecuniary penalty in amount of $6 million" Source text (bit.ly/2fKreHv) Further company coverage:

