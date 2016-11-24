BRIEF-ANZ and ACCC reach settlement over Singapore submissions for Malaysian rgt derivatives trading

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
* anz and accc reach settlement over singapore submissions for malaysian ringgit derivatives trading
* "while there is no evidence that fx benchmarks in singapore were successfully influenced, we accept responsibility"
* have made significant improvements to compliance, training and monitoring systems to ensure this does not happen again
