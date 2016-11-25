FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sime Darby Bhd posts qtrly net profit of 443 million rgt
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 4:46 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sime Darby Bhd posts qtrly net profit of 443 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit 443 million RGT versus 323 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 10.10 billion RGT versus 10.17 billion RGT

* Volatility (owing to commodity prices and foreign exchange rates), uncertain market environment will remain a challenge for the group

* No dividend was paid during the quarter ended 30 September 2016

* Has recommended a final single tier dividend of 21.0 sen per share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2016

* "Motors operations in Malaysia continue to be impacted by stringent bank lending policies on vehicle financing"

* Board expects Group's performance for the financial year ending 30 June 2017 to be satisfactory Source text: (bit.ly/2fx7IAy) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.