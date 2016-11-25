BRIEF-Elektromotive group updates on proposed acquisition of Dream T Entertainment Co

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Elektromotive Group Ltd
* Co had on 23 nov entered into conditional share purchase agreement with gemini value no. 2 limited partnership and arion
* Consideration for purchase of sale shares shall be s$22.7 million
* Pursuant to spa, company has agreed to purchase 4.6 million ordinary shares in target
* Target compnay is dream t entertainment co., ltd
* Co to buy 4.6 million ordinary shares of dream t entertainment from gemini investment group and arion technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: