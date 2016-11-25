FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Elektromotive group updates on proposed acquisition of Dream T Entertainment Co
November 25, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Elektromotive group updates on proposed acquisition of Dream T Entertainment Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Elektromotive Group Ltd

* Co had on 23 nov entered into conditional share purchase agreement with gemini value no. 2 limited partnership and arion

* Consideration for purchase of sale shares shall be s$22.7 million

* Pursuant to spa, company has agreed to purchase 4.6 million ordinary shares in target

* Target compnay is dream t entertainment co., ltd

* Co to buy 4.6 million ordinary shares of dream t entertainment from gemini investment group and arion technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

