BRIEF-Kingston Financial HY net profit HK$744.4 million

* HY net profit HK$744.42 million versus HK$923.4 million last year

* Turnover for six months ended 30 september 2016 decreased by approximately 17% to HK$1.38 billion

* Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for hy

* "Remain conservative as to the outlook of MACAU's hotel and tourism market"

* "As for Macau, the general operation has been affected by the slowing economy in china and anti-graft drive"