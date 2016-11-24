BRIEF-Pak Tak International updates on capital injection agreement

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd

* Major Transaction Capital Injection Into Shenzhen Senpai New Energy Technology Company Limited

* Payment of capital injection will be funded by internal resources and/or external borrowing of group

* Investor shall, subject to fulfillment of conditions precedent, inject capital of rmb82 million into target company

* Investor, Shenzhen Baosheng And Shenzhen Dasheng, and target company, entered into capital injection agreement