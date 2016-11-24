FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-Ascencio net income as of Sept 30 up to 40.2 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 4:55 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Ascencio net income as of Sept 30 up to 40.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ascencio SCA :

* Nav per share as of Sept 30 of 49.97 euros ($52.80) versus 46.52 euros year ago

* Ocuppancy rate as of Sept 30 of 98.6 pct versus 97.7 pct year ago

* Net income as of September 30 of 40.2 million euros versus 22.5 million euros year ago

* FY rental income 38.8 million euros versus 36.0 million euros year ago

* For fiscal year 2016-2017 rental income should reach 39,8 million euros

* This should allow distribution of a gross dividend similar to the dividend for the fiscal year 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.