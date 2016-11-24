FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tabcorp enters equity swap over about 10 pct of Tatts shares
November 24, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp enters equity swap over about 10 pct of Tatts shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Tabcorp enters into equity swap over c.10% of Tatts shares

* has entered into a cash-settled equity swap with an investment bank in respect of c.147 million shares in tatts

* Tabcorp and Tatts currently expect combination to be completed in mid-2017

* Transaction is intended to help facilitate proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts

* combination of Tabcorp and Tatts is expected to deliver significant value for both sets of shareholders as well as material benefits to other stakeholders

* Equity swap has an average reference price of $4.34 per Tatts share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

