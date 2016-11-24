FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Goodfellow says announces completion of verification activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Goodfellow Inc

* Interim financial statements for q2 ended may 31, 2016 must be restated

* Says q3 sales expected to be reported continued to be at approximately $159 million

* Corrections to be made expected to reduce net income for q2 from $3.4 million to about $2.4 million after tax, or 28 cents per share

* Says plans to apply for lifting of management cease trade order following filing of its q3 financial information

* Goodfellow inc-reduced margin,higher costs incurred for implementation of erp system to result in reporting of q3 loss per share of about 32 cents after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

