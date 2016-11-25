FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Scandi Standard sees bird flu impact on EBIT to be SEK 4-8 mln per month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard AB (publ) :

* Update on impact from bird flu

* Says expects prices in alternative export markets to be under pressure

* Negative EBIT effect on its export volumes is expected to be in range of 4 million-8 million Swedish crowns ($432,811-$865,623) per month

* Says impact may be larger during initial stages as new markets/channels needs to be identified and logistics adapted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2419 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

