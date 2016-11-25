FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel launches capital increase for about 143 million euros
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
November 25, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel launches capital increase for about 143 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* Launches capital increase with maintenance of preferential subscription rights for about 143 million euros ($151.41 million)

* Issues 2,705,414 new shares with preferential subscription rights

* Issue price of the new shares is 53 euros

* Subscription period between November 30 and December 9

* Trading in new shares starts on December 20

* Capital increase will contribute to financing of acquisition project for buildings in Nanterre for a value of 145 million euros at the end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

