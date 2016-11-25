FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission clears Emerson, Pentair deal
November 25, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission clears Emerson, Pentair deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Recommended to Tribunal that transaction be approved, with conditions, whereby Imperial Holdings intends to buy Interstate

* Commission has approved, without conditions, the intermediate merger whereby Emerson intends to acquire the target business from Pentair

* Commission has approved, without conditions, the intermediate merger whereby HZTP intends to acquire BML

* approved without conditions, intermediate merger whereby Kutana intends to buy the target business from Aveng Africa

* Recommended to tribunal that proposed transaction be approved, whereby Stellar intends to buy Prescient Holdings (Bengaluru Newsroom)

