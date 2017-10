Nov 25 (Reuters) - Prescient Ltd

* Announce appointment of Murray Louw, currently non-executive chairman of group, as financial director with effect from Feb. 1 2017

* Michael Buckham, current financial director of group, has decided to resign in order to continue his career with another listed company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)