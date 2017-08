Nov 25 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Convertible bondholders approve amendment of terms of convertible bond due in 2020

* Increase of coupon from 4.0 pct to 5.5 pct per annum (retroactively as of Sept. 24, 2016)

* Significant reduction of conversion price from previously 11.39 Swiss francs ($11.24) per Meyer Burger share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0133 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)