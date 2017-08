Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mercado Alternativo Bursatil:

* RREF II Al Breck SOCIMI to start trading on Spain's alternative market on Nov. 30, reference price set at 5.40 euros ($5.72) per share

* RREF II Al Breck SOCIMI total valuation at 28.8 million euros

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)