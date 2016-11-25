BRIEF-Unilever says to appeal judgement in Brazil tax case

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc :

* Tax case in Brazil

* Case has now been heard and we have received an adverse judgement by Brazilian Judicial Court

* Unilever intends to appeal this ruling at Brazilian Supreme Court

* Unilever has decided to pay judicial deposit of approximately 590 mln euros, which will be recognised as a non current financial asset

* Judicial will be recognised as a non-current financial asset and hence there will be no impact on reported free cash flow

