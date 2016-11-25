FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Unilever says to appeal judgement in Brazil tax case
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Unilever says to appeal judgement in Brazil tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc :

* Tax case in Brazil

* Case has now been heard and we have received an adverse judgement by Brazilian Judicial Court

* Unilever intends to appeal this ruling at Brazilian Supreme Court

* Unilever has decided to pay judicial deposit of approximately 590 mln euros, which will be recognised as a non current financial asset

* Judicial will be recognised as a non-current financial asset and hence there will be no impact on reported free cash flow

* There is no charge to P&L as a result of this latest judgement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.