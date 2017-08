Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Announces Trine Stangeland new CEO as of March 1, 2017

* Stangeland joins company from Lyse Dialog AS, where she holds CEO position

* Sune Svela Madland will continue as interim CEO until Stangeland takes over