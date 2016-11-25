FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fabege closes acquisition deal with Peab
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fabege closes acquisition deal with Peab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* Fabege closes deal with Peab

* To acquire Peab's 50 pct stake in Visio

* Will own 100 pct cent of Visio

* Purchase consideration for shares in Visio amounts to preliminary figure of 300 million Swedish crowns ($32.48 million)

* Visio will be consolidated into Fabege group

* Is also acquiring Distansen 4, 6 and 7 properties in Ulriksdal from Peab

* Purchase consideration for Distansen totals 570 million crowns

* Handover will take place in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2360 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.