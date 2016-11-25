BRIEF-Fabege closes acquisition deal with Peab

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :
* Fabege closes deal with Peab
* To acquire Peab's 50 pct stake in Visio
* Will own 100 pct cent of Visio
* Purchase consideration for shares in Visio amounts to preliminary figure of 300 million Swedish crowns ($32.48 million)
* Visio will be consolidated into Fabege group
* Is also acquiring Distansen 4, 6 and 7 properties in Ulriksdal from Peab
* Purchase consideration for Distansen totals 570 million crowns
* Handover will take place in January 2017