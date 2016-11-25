BRIEF-Fabege closes acquisition deal with Peab

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* Fabege closes deal with Peab

* To acquire Peab's 50 pct stake in Visio

* Will own 100 pct cent of Visio

* Purchase consideration for shares in Visio amounts to preliminary figure of 300 million Swedish crowns ($32.48 million)

* Visio will be consolidated into Fabege group

* Is also acquiring Distansen 4, 6 and 7 properties in Ulriksdal from Peab

* Purchase consideration for Distansen totals 570 million crowns

* Handover will take place in January 2017 ($1 = 9.2360 Swedish crowns)