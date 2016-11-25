BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank H1 consolidated net income EUR 10 mln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* Consolidated net income of 10 million euros ($10.59 million) in first half of financial year 2016/17

* H1 net interest and lease income in group increased slightly to 144 million euros (first half of 2015/16: 142 million euros)

* H1 new business volume increases to 2.2 billion euros

* Positive net income for full financial year 2016/17 expected; this result is expected to be moderately higher than in 2015/16 financial year