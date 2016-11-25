BRIEF-Alior Bank plans restructuring including layoffs of up to 2,600 by end 2017

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA :

* Announces decision concerning changes in organization structure which is considered part of restructuring of employment in Alior Bank

* Considered restructuring could last until end of 2017 and cover number of employees not greater than 2,600

* Says final data on the considered restructuring activities, including the number of employees affected by the restructuring and related costs and savings, will be known after the completion of consultation process with the trade unions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)