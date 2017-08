Nov 25 (Reuters) - Stanlib Fahari I-REIT :

* Says board of Stanlib Kenya Ltd has appointed Kenneth Masika as CEO of Stanlib Fahari I-REIT effective Nov. 1, 2016

* Masika assumed his new role on nov. 1 , and succeeded Anton Borkum, who stepped down due to ill health Source: j.mp/2fYqh1s Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)