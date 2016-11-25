FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Asknet 9-month gross profits down at 6.41 million euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 25, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Asknet 9-month gross profits down at 6.41 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asknet AG :

* 9-month gross profits of 6.41 million euros ($6.80 million) (previous year: 7.84 million euros)

* 9-month earnings before taxes (EBT) of -1.73 million euros (previous year: 0.30 million euros), adjusted EBT of -1.01 million euros

* Organizational reform: operational structures to be reorganized from scratch

* 9-month group's sales revenues dropped by 10.7 percent to 49.22 million euros (previous year: 55.13 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated earnings after taxes (EAT) were negative at -2.50 million euros (adjusted EAT: -1.01 million euros)

* Financial year 2016 was a financially very disappointing year for us and does not reflect our efforts to professionalize and improve our company

* Optimistic in view of customers and projects won so far and their effect on future performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.