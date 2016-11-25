FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance approves NCD issue worth 1.75 bln rupees
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance approves NCD issue worth 1.75 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

* Approved NCDs issue aggregating to INR 1.75 billion on private placement basis. Source text: [Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held on November 25, 2016 approved and allotted 1750 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures(NCDs) of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Rs. Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 175 crore on private placement basis] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.