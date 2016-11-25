FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vericel signs agreement for data reporting services, to purchase, bill and collect from certain payers for Carticel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp :

* Vericel - distribution, services agreement with Sartin's Vital Care., D/B/A Sartin's Vital Care, Burnham's Vital Care, L.L.C., D/B/A Burnham's Vital Care

* Vericel - Agreement covers services to certain payers previously provided by Dohmen Life Science Services as per April 5 agreement by & between DLSS & co

* Vericel Corp- initial term of distribution and services agreement shall end on April 1, 2019 - SEC filing

* Subject to approval by DLSS, company and Vitalcare may transfer additional payers to agreement

* Vericel - agreement for provision of data reporting services, to purchase, bill and collect from certain payers for Carticel

* Vericel Corp - on November 19, 2016, company entered into a fourth amendment to services agreement dated April 5, 2016

* Vericel - fourth amendment amends exclusivity of services agreement to allow co to contract with Vitalcare to provide data reporting services to co

* In addition, company may terminate agreement for any or no reason upon 60 days' written notice to Vitalcare Source text: (bit.ly/2gn9dPI) Further company coverage:

