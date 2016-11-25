FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Grand Parade says no longer to proceed with purchase of additional Spur Corp shares
November 25, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Grand Parade says no longer to proceed with purchase of additional Spur Corp shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd :

* Update relating to proposed acquisition by GPI of shares in Spur Corporation Limited, withdrawal of cautionary

* Proposed transaction will no longer proceed as co have been advised that certain shareholders will not be supporting proposed transaction

* GPI remains a committed shareholder of Spur and will continue to seek opportunities to work with spur to further enhance this relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

