9 months ago
BRIEF-Virscend education Updates on acquisition of 24.3% economic interest in the university
November 25, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Virscend education Updates on acquisition of 24.3% economic interest in the university

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Virscend Education Co Ltd

* On 15 november 2016, Sichuan Derui and Xinhua Winshare entered into school sponsor's interest transfer agreement

* Sichuan derui agreed to purchase 24.3% of school sponsor's interest in university at cash consideration of rmb260.25 million

* Tibet Huatai, Sichuan Derui, University and registered shareholders entered into school sponsor's interest arrangement agreement

* Existing structured contracts with respect to increase in school sponsors' interest held by sichuan derui

* Pursuant to existing structured contracts tibet huatai shall pay to sichuan derui a sum equals to total consideration payable by sichuan derui to xinhua winshare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

