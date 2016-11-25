BRIEF-Virscend education Updates on acquisition of 24.3% economic interest in the university

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Virscend Education Co Ltd

* On 15 november 2016, Sichuan Derui and Xinhua Winshare entered into school sponsor's interest transfer agreement

* Sichuan derui agreed to purchase 24.3% of school sponsor's interest in university at cash consideration of rmb260.25 million

* Tibet Huatai, Sichuan Derui, University and registered shareholders entered into school sponsor's interest arrangement agreement

* Existing structured contracts with respect to increase in school sponsors' interest held by sichuan derui

* Pursuant to existing structured contracts tibet huatai shall pay to sichuan derui a sum equals to total consideration payable by sichuan derui to xinhua winshare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: