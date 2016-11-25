BRIEF-Savanna responds to announcement of total's intention to make an unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Board of directors will consider and evaluate total's offer if and when received and will respond in due course
Nov 25 Macrocure Ltd
* Macrocure- Delayed scheduled date for its previously-announced special general meeting of shareholders to Monday, Dec 19 at 3:00 p.m., Israel time
* Macrocure Ltd says it has delayed meeting date in order to provide more time for its shareholders to receive and review proxy materials for meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Growmax Resources Corp - Company's 2017 capital work program and budget is set at approximately US$10 million