9 months ago
BRIEF-Apollo Education Group-evaluating data to University of Phoenix by U.S. Department of Education draft gainful employment debt service-to-earnings ratios
November 25, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Education Group-evaluating data to University of Phoenix by U.S. Department of Education draft gainful employment debt service-to-earnings ratios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Apollo Education Group Inc

* Apollo Education Group-Evaluating data to University of Phoenix by U.S. Department of Education draft gainful employment debt service-to-earnings ratios

* Apollo Education Group Inc- Department expects to issue final DMYR15 debt service-to-earnings ratios in January 2017- SEC filing

* Apollo Education Group-Have until December 7, 2016 to challenge the data to University of Phoenix for inaccuracies Source text: [bit.ly/2fvzcU8] Further company coverage:

